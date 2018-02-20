Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 20 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

PM Modi Wishes Arunachal, Mizoram on Statehood Day

PM Modi Wishes Arunachal, Mizoram on Statehood Day
February 20
15:38 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day.

Arunachal Pradesh was granted statehood on this day in 1987, while Mizoram was declared a state in 1972.

“I convey my greetings to the wonderful people of Mizoram. My best wishes for the development journey of Mizoram,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Wishing the people of Arunachal Pradesh, in another tweet, he said: “The warm nature of the people of Arunachal Pradesh is extremely endearing. I pray that the state continues to scale more heights of development.”

