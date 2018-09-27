PM Modi’s Interaction through PRAGATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired his twenty-ninth interaction through PRAGATI – the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress in resolution of grievances related to the telecommunications sector. He was briefed on the progress made in this regard, including the technology interventions made recently. The Prime Minister said that resolution of issues related to the telecom sector should be based on latest technological solutions. He emphasized that service providers must provide a high level of consumer satisfaction.

The 28 PRAGATI meetings so far have seen a cumulative review of projects with a total investment of over Rs. 11.75 lakh crore. Resolution of Public Grievances has also been reviewed across a range of sectors.

In the twenty-ninth meeting on Thursday, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of eight important infrastructure projects in the railway, urban development, road, power, and coal sectors. These projects are spread over several states including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress made in the working of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana, especially in the working of the District Mineral Foundations. Noting that significant resources are now available to several mineral bearing districts, he urged officials, both at the Centre and State level, to ensure that the funds are utilized to bring about a qualitative improvement in the quality of life, and “ease of living” of people in these districts. He also added that this is an opportunity to bring the aspirational districts among these districts, out of their chronic development deficit.