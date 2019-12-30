PM Narendra Modi launches social media campaign in support of CAA

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is meant to give refuge to the persecuted refugees and launched a social media campaign in support of the new legislation.

Earlier, BJP had also launched a social media campaign to “bust myths” surrounding the new law.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, asserted that the CAA does not take away anyone’s citizenship. “#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA,” he tweeted.

It also asked people to share content, graphics and videos from the prime minister’s NaMo app to show their support for the law, which has triggered protests in different parts of the country.

The Prime Minister also tweeted a video of the Sadhguru saying “do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA”.

“Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA,” the PM tweeted from his official handle.

Live updates: Citizenship Amedment Act

Earlier today, the BJP also launched a social media campaign, “Spread Facts Not Myth”, in support of the Citizenship Act and in a series of tweets, the party has addressed various issues related to the new legislation.

In its tweet, the party clarified that the new legislation does not change the existing legal provisions which give citizenship to foreign residents.

It also dismissed speculations that the CAA dilutes the 1985 Assam Accord, which aims to protect the Assamese culture, economic and political rights.

It further added that the linguistic, cultural and social identity of the people of northeast is not under a threat.

“No provision of Article 371 would be violated,” the party tweeted.

The party said that areas included in the Inner Line Permit have been excluded from the purview of the CAA. The party further added that the Act will ensure that only genuine people who have faced persecution, and not “intruders”, will be given citizenship under the new law.

