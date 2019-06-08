PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Guruvayur temple in Kerala ahead of first foreign trip

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thrissur in Kerala on Saturday morning. He is visiting Kerala to offer prayers at the Guruvayur temple after winning the Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority.

PM Modi offered lotuses for his prayers, which is the BJP symbol, at the Krishna temple of Guruvayur. PM Modi was weighed on weighing scales with lotuses. The flowers were later offered for prayers at the temple.

Dressed in traditional attire of white dhoti and a white cloth on his shoulders, PM Modi was accompanied by Union ministers and officials while the temple has been shut down for visitors.

Security has been heightened at the Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur of Thrissur district where PM Modi will reach soon.

This is PM Modi’s first temple visit after sweeping the Lok Sabha elections with a massive mandate. Guruvayur is one of the most prominent temples in Kerala that is over 5000-year-old.

After an hour-long ‘darshan’ at the temple, the prime minister will address a party meeting Abhinandan Sabha being organised by the BJP Kerala State committee.

This will be Modi’s first public meeting after assuming the chair of the prime minister for a second consecutive term.

The Prime Minister reached Kerala late on Friday night and stayed at a government guest house.

Modi will return to Kochi around 12.40 pm from where he will head to Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

Despite a massive Modi wave across the country in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP has failed to make a dent in both Kerala and Andhra Pradesh when Congress and YSR Congress Party dominated the scenes.

In Kerala, even though the BJP worked overtime to gain grounds with the Sabarimala temple entry row, it failed to make a mark. Congress won 15 of the 16 seats it contested in Kerala while UDF won 19 of the 20 seats.

Even the ruling LDF coalition was crushed by the UDF alliance while BJP failed to open its account.

In Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP swept both the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections. YSRCP won all 25 Lok Sabha seats while BJP drew a blank.

After the prayers at Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi will be headed to Maldives in his first foreign trip in the second term at the Centre.

Source: India Today