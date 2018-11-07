PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Kedarnath

NET Bureau

On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kedarnath on Wednesday.

PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the historic Kedarnath Temple. He extensively walked around the entire temple complex, where significant reconstruction works are in progress.

PM Narendra Modi was briefed by senior officials about the progress of the works. He interacted briefly with various people present at the temple complex.

It may be mentioned here that the Kedarnath Temple complex is currently the focus of a major development and reconstruction effort, following the severe flood and landslide that affected the region in 2013.

SOURCE: PIB