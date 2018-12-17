PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Bogibeel Bridge in Assam on December 25

NET Bureau

The Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge on the Brahmaputra will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation on December 25 next by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed this in Vadodra while inaugurating the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), the country’s first railway university.

Speaking at length Goyal said that the Bogibeel bridge will India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge.

“The 4.94 kilometre long bridge will be India’s longest rail-cum-road bridge and the bridge will connect Dhemaji and Dibrugarh on the North and South banks of the Brahmaputra,”the minister said while interacting with the newsmen.

He further said that the construction of the bridge began on 2002.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the bridge on December 25. The bridge will boost connectivity of the people of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” Goyal said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the northeast region and it is reflected in the speedy construction of bridges like the Saraighat and the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu,” he further said.