Sat, 06 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

PM Narendra Modi to now release on April 11

PM Narendra Modi to now release on April 11
April 06
13:04 2019
NET Bureau

PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, has got a new release date. This Omung Kumar directorial, which was initially supposed to hit screens on April 5, will now hit theaters on April 11.

The biopic’s producer Sandeep Ssingh announced the new release date on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “’PM Narendra Modi’ is Officially releasing on 11th April 2019.”

Vivek Oberoi thanked fans for their support. The actor tweeted, “Thank you to each and every one of you for your blessings, love and support. Thank you to the Indian Judiciary. We hope you like the film and that it inspires you all! #PMNarendraModi

 

Source: The Indian Express

Modi biopicnarendra modiVivek Oberoi
