PM Narendra Modi to now release on April 11

NET Bureau

PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, has got a new release date. This Omung Kumar directorial, which was initially supposed to hit screens on April 5, will now hit theaters on April 11.

The biopic’s producer Sandeep Ssingh announced the new release date on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “’PM Narendra Modi’ is Officially releasing on 11th April 2019.”

Vivek Oberoi thanked fans for their support. The actor tweeted, “Thank you to each and every one of you for your blessings, love and support. Thank you to the Indian Judiciary. We hope you like the film and that it inspires you all! #PMNarendraModi

Source: The Indian Express