PM Narendra Modi to Visit Manipur on January 4

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on January 4,2019, to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the flood lighting facilities at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Informing this, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that the flood lighting facilities worth around Rs 30 crore will be installed at the main and hockey stadiums at Khuman Lampak.

Biren was speaking at the launch of Tata Trust Football Grassroots Centre at National Sports Academy at Khuman Lampak this afternoon.

He also informed that the State Government is planning to develop artificial football fields in Imphal West district, besides two more football fields in Thoubal and Mayang Imphal areas at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The ongoing mission for quality football education was started in January last year. Eight boys from Manipur represented India in U-17 FIFA World Cup at Kolkata.

A senior Tata Trust representative attending the function said, “We’ve now 12 projects under various themes including livelihood, sustainable energy and sports. Our journey in sports started with the grassroots football development programme in August 2017 and boxing development programme with the Mary Kom regional boxing foundation in September 2017.”

State Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Leppao Haokip also spoke on the occasion. Currently, 1250 children are being provided grassroots football training at 25 centres spreading across 12 districts of Manipur.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Image Credit: Sputnik International