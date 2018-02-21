Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 21 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

PM to Address Rallies in Meghalaya, Nagaland Tomorrow

PM to Address Rallies in Meghalaya, Nagaland Tomorrow
February 21
17:04 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Nagaland as well in Meghalaya tomorrow to give a push to BJP’s victory prospect in the two poll-bound North-Eastern states. Both Meghalaya and Nagaland will see voting on February 27.

The BJP is making a strong pitch in both the states to expand its footprints in the North-Eastern states after formation of saffron party governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. PM will address election rally at Tuensang district of Nagaland, about 360 km from capital Kohima, state BJP General Secretary Gaangsilung told PTI.

There are six assembly seats in Tuensang district in the eastern part of Nagaland. BJP has fielded candidates on four seats while its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominees are in the fray on the rest two constituencies.

From here the PM will go to Meghalaya to address a rally in West Garo Hills district, considered as the Congress bastion since statehood in 1972. The rally at Phulbari town will be Prime Ministers second campaign meeting in the state to drum up support for the BJP candidates in the assembly elections.

His first was when he began his campaign from here in December last year where he had also inaugurated the Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura highway. BJP, which has fielded candidates on 47 seats out of a total of 60 in Meghalaya, is making strong efforts to throw Congress out of power.

The entire town has been kept under tight vigil and district authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no law and order issue crop up the area, a senior official in the district administration told PTI.

He said central armed police forces have been also stationed there besides a host of election officials. The entire Garo Hills region has been tensed and kept under high alert after an NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma was killed in an armed militant attack earlier this week.

Director General of Police S B Singh has reviewed the security drill necessary for the February 27 elections at Tura and has also taken a first-hand report of the attack.

-PTI

