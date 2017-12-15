Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 15 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

PM to Address Rallies in Mizoram and Meghalaya Tomorrow

PM to Address Rallies in Mizoram and Meghalaya Tomorrow
December 15
16:58 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mizoram and Meghalaya on Saturday to address public rallies and inaugurate development projects.

The PM is scheduled to address a public meeting and inaugurate a hydroelectric project at Aizawl in the morning before heading to Shillong later in the day, Mizoram’s state protocol officer David L Pachuau said.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner P S Dkhar said Modi was likely to land at the Upper Shillong helipad around 1 pm. He will address a rally, announce the opening of a party office and unveil a plaque for the Shillong-Tura National Highway, Dkhar said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Shillong for the prime minister’s visit, district SP Davis Marak said.

BJP leader Bashai Khongwir said leaders from different parts of Meghalaya will be attending the rally tomorrow. The party volunteers in Shillong have geared up to ensure that the programme turns out to be a success, Khongwir said.

-PTI

Upper Shillong helipad
