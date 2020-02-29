PM to launch 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations; also to lay foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 10 thousand Farmer Producer Organizations, FPOs all over the country from Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh today.

These FPOs will help in collectivization of small, marginal and landless farmers to give them strength to deal with issues like lack of access to technology, quality seed, fertilizers and pesticides including requisite finances.

Talking to reporters at a function in New Delhi yesterday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, these FPOs will make a revolutionary change in the life of farmers.

Mr Tomar said that the Prime Minister will also hand over Kisan Credit Cards to farmers from different states at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot. The Uttar Pradesh Government is constructing the Expressway which will pass through the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun.

It will link the Bundelkhand area to the national capital Delhi through Agra-Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway and play a vital role in the development of Bundelkhand region.

India has huge defence equipment requirements spanning from land systems, ships and submarines to fighter aircraft, helicopters, weapons and sensors.

The requirements are worth over 250 billion dollars by 2025. In order to fulfill the requirements, the government had announced setting up of Defence Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh during the Investors Summit on 21st February 2018 at Lucknow.

AIR correspondent reports that the projects which Prime Minister will launch today at Gonda village in Bharatkoop area of Chitrakoot district will be a game changer for the Bundelkhand region which is one of the backward areas of state.

Atal Bhujal Yojna will be implemented in six districts of Bundelkhand along with Har Ghar Jal Scheme for better water management in this drought hit region.

The 296-kilometre long Bundelkhand Expressway will pass through the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun. This Expressway will link the Bundelkhand area to the national capital Delhi through Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway as well as play a vital role in the development of Bundelkhand region.

The Expressway will be supplementing the nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Prime Minister himself in February 2018 during Investor’s summit in Lucknow.

Government is also celebrating one year of implementation of the PM-Kisan scheme in Chitrakoot today and Prime Minister will felicitate the farmers and beneficiaries of various government schemes on this occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Prayagraj to distribute Assistive Aids and Devices to Senior Citizens under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and Divyangjans at a mega camp.

AIR correspondent reports that all preparations have been put in place at historic Parade ground near holy Sangam where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute Helping Aids and Devices to almost 27 thousand Senior Citizens and Divyangjan.

This is the biggest ever distribution camp in terms of the number of beneficiaries covered, number of appliances distributed and value of aids and appliances distributed.

Over 56 thousand Aids and Devices worth over 19 crore rupees will be given to the needy people.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put on place in view of Prime Minister’s visit and additional force have been called other places.

Source: News On Air