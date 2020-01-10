Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 10 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

PM’s budget consultations reserved only for crony capitalist friends: Rahul

PM’s budget consultations reserved only for crony capitalist friends: Rahul
January 10
15:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his “extensive” budget consultation is reserved only for his crony capitalist friends and the super rich and not farmers, students, youth, women or the middle class.

Gandhi’s comments come a day after Modi met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts at Niti Aayog and called for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024.

Using the hashtag “Suit Boot Sarkar” he alleged that Modi has no interest in views or voices of such people like farmers, students, employees and small businessmen.

“Modi’s most extensive budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends & the super rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, Government & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle class tax payers,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Source: Business Standard

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.