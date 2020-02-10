Poacher arrested from guest house of Birubari, Guwahati

NET Bureau

In a joint operation with the police of Birubari Police Outpost, Guwahati, a notorious rhino poacher, Partha Pratim Das alias Sunti Das, son of Mitha Ram Das of village Telengonia, under Behali PS in Biswanath district, was arrested from a guest house of Birubari, Guwahati on Saturday night.

The team was led by Forest Ranger Pranjal Gogoi and investigating officer Santosh Shah, Forester-I of Biswanath Wildlife Division. This has reference to Crime Investigation Range Offence no. CIR/06 of 2019. So far nine accused have been arrested in this case, including Sunti Das.

His involvement has been found in several rhino poaching cases of Kaziranga since 2012 where he acted as mastermind for the organized crime. In 2019 he attempted thrice to hunt rhinos in the 6th addition area but the park authority successfully foiled his attempt by arresting the poacher with the Dimapur-based sharp shooter and recovering the weapons in the month of July, 2019 with the help of Borgang and Behali Police Station, Biswanath.

Source: The Sentinel