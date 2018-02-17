Poacher Arrested in Assam

A poacher, suspected to have killed a rhino recently in the Kaziranga National Park, has been arrested with arms in Biswanath district, forest officials said on Friday.

A rhino was killed in the Northern Range of the Park on February 10 and forest guards recovered a .303 rifle along with 23 rounds of ammunition and a silencer in a paddy field, Range Officer Pranjal Baruah told PTI.

Following the recovery of the arms and ammunitions, the police and forest guards launched a joint operation arrested a poacher on Thursday.

Search is on for another person who is suspected to have taken the horn after killing the rhino, Baruah said.

-PTI