Fri, 09 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

‘Poachers Killed 74 Rhinos in Assam in 3 Years’

'Poachers Killed 74 Rhinos in Assam in 3 Years'
February 08
17:57 2018
Altogether 74 rhinos were killed by poachers in Assam since 2015 and 316 poachers arrested during 2015-17, Forest Minister Pramilla Rani Brahma said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Twenty one rhinos were killed in 2015, 22 the next year and nine last year, Brahma said in reply to a question by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam.

To another query, the minister said police records showed the involvement of militant outfits in poaching of the Pride of Assam, and action was taken against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

-PTI

