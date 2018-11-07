Poi Potwa Panchong celebrated at Chongkham

NET Bureau

People from different villages on Tuesday came together to celebrate the first combined Poi Potwa Panchong (Pavarana) 2018 with religious fervour and gaiety at Chongkham.

The Poi Potwa Panchong is celebrated every year by the Theravada Buddhist Community after the completion of three months Rainy Retreat (Varshavasa) in every village as per their custom. However, the Buddhist community of Namsai district including those residing in Diyun and Miao Circles of Changlang District have decided to jointly celebrate the festival centrally in a particular village every year on a rotation basis. The Arunachal Pradesh Bikkhu Sangha (APBS) decides the venue of celebration.

The specialty of the ceremony is offering of Buddha’s statues to the monastery as a ‘dana’ and also in cash and kinds to the monastery as a virtue of generosity by the family. The offering is used for the maintenance of the monasteries/temple, to fulfill the needs of the Monks serving in the Monastery and also for imparting education and teachings to the children in the temple.

Poi Panchong (ceremonial procession carrying the image of Lord Buddha around the Buddha temple), illumination of candles in the evening and release of wish balloon (Poi Poong Phai) are the other attractions of the festival.

On the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, MLAs Chow Tewa Mein and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner Namsai, Dr Tapashya Raghav and ADC, Bijay Talukdar participated in the celebration amidst the peoples from all walks of life.

This was stated in an official press release.