PoK and Aksai Chin are also part of Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

NET Bureau

A day after passage of resolution on abrogation of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that even Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are also part of Jammu and Kashmir.



“I want to make it very clear once again that J&K is an integral and inseparable part of India. There is absolutely no doubt over it, and there is no legal dispute on this,” Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha. He was replying to Congress leader of the House Adheer Ranjan’s sought a clarification from the government over the issue.



“When I say Jammu and Kashmir, it includes PoK. Both Indian and J&K constitutions also say that the state is an integral part of India and this gives us the right to form laws for the state, which includes PoK and Aksai Chin,” he added.

Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi 2.0 government took power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

The Article 370 announcement, capping days of uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir, led to an uproar, in the House and outside it too.

Source: The Economic Times