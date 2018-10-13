Poki: A Repository of Culture

September Edition, Culture

History always proves to be intriguing and transforms itself into a means of time travel, especially when the material remains of it are standing right before you. The Jyoti Bharati Museum as it is known today stands right in the heart of the Tezpur town and echoes the episodes from the life of Roopkonwor Jyotiprasad Agarwala- one of Assam’s favourite sons. Maumita Mazumdar pen downs her personal account from her visit to this repository of culture…

Throwback

As I entered the historic building, my mind started visualising the scenes from the biography of the cultural ambassador of the state, which I read years back at school. Built by his grandfather Haribilash Agarwala who was a prominent businessman, merchant and tea planter got the first concrete residential building in Assam popularly known as ‘Poki’.

The ‘Atamajibani’ (autobiography), of Haribilas Agarwala, states that after selling a plot of land in Dibrugarh with a shop, the plot where ‘Poki’ stands today was purchased in 1866 at a sum of Rs 2000. The Agarwala family though started living there permanently from around 1873 after they shifted from Gamiri to Tezpur. Built with a very firm foundation and meticulous planning, the walls are two and a half feet thick made out of flat bricks.

There is a rectangular courtyard at the centre of the house resembling the Rajasthani style, shielding from rain and sun, it also provided privacy to the women residing in the complex. The building has ten rooms with beautifully crafted doors and windows. The building, when constructed, was ornamented with items depicting the assimilation of both Assamese and Rajasthani culture.

A Rough Portrait

While entering the complex, the room to the left is the one where Jyoti Prasad Agarwala breathed his last, struggling with cancer. The room has a low bed and his clothes hanging on one side demanding the attention of the visitor, as for how the ‘Roopkonwar’ might have looked during the last days of his life. To the right of the entrance, there is a staircase moving upwards little steep and narrow. In the other rooms, the visitors get to see the daily usable items of the family, apart from musical instruments, books and other photographs.

There is a hall attached to the building to the right, which used to screen movies at times then and is even used today for practising and staging plays. Right at the back of the building complex stands Jonaki Cinema Hall, the first cinema hall of Assam.

Poki served as a cultural repository since its construction. Harbilas Agarwala made sure to add a library in his residence, which was well utilised by his sons, each of whom was exponential contributors to the Assamese society. Haribilas Agarwala also collected the Vaishnava texts from different parts of Assam and preserved them in Poki, before they were published. It was under this roof that the script of ‘Jaymati’ was born.

Poki has its own share of contribution in the sphere of music. Jyoti Prasad’s father Paramananda Agarwala was a noted personality in music in Assam. In his Rachanawali, Jyoti Prasad has mentioned his father’s musical skills and how it directed him towards his own composition. These ancestral premises of the Agarwala’s have seen the birth of the composition of the songs like ‘Bishwabijayee Naojowan’, ‘Luitor Parare Ami Dekalora’ and many other composed by Jyoti Prasad, to encourage the young freedom fighters.

During the Indian freedom struggle, ‘Poki’ became the centre of discussions and occasional hideout for many volunteers trying to protect themselves. Mahatma Gandhi’s visit here in 1921 is worth mentioning. After him, many other freedom fighters visited and stayed here, including Jawaharlal Nehru in 1937. Not only freedom fighters, but the walls of this archaic building have seen personalities like Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezboruah, Bhupen Hazarika and many other significant personalities from the field of art and literature.

Conclusion

This dwelling place of the distinguished Agarwala family of Tezpur now stands as a memorial museum and was acquired by the Government of Assam on January 17, 1977, the death anniversary of Jyotiprasad, to start a centre for cultural activities, Jyoti Bharati, under the Directorate of Cultural Affairs.

Before visiting Poki I had drawn in my mind an image of the building, which contrasted quite a lot. As a place of both cultural and historical importance, it provoked in me a concern about the preservation and maintenance which is required for its sustenance and seems to be ignored. The interiors are covered in layers of dust and the last remains of the family, kept for display are in a dilapidated condition, which requires attention to be conserved. Even when it stands in the heart of the town it captivates considerably fewer visitors, then the other tourist spots like Agnigarh, Chitralekha Udayyan or the Mahavairabh Temple. A little more effort is required from the government and also the general public so that this important mausoleum of history and culture of Assam don’t die a sad death and it carries forward the legacy of the Roopkonwar forward, catering to the generations to come.