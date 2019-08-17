Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 17 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Police Apprehends 3 Fake Currency Maker in Mangaldoi, Assam

August 17
11:39 2019
NET Bureau
In an operation launched by Mangaldoi police against searching of fake currency making machine, police have apprehended three persons in connection to it.

The persons have been identified as Mokibur Rahman, Azizur Ali and Abdul Zalil.

The operation was launched as locals suspect that the fake currency making machine has been thrown in the pond and in order to search the machines, police used three water pumps to pump out the water from the pond.
Police have launched the operation at Nagarbahi in Mangaldoi and seized one machine cover from Makibur Rahman’s house. The police also pump out the water of the pond in order to find the money making machine.

It may be mentioned that the police have apprehended the three persons based on the allegation of one Sangachan who hails from Manipur. Sangachan told police that Makibur, Azizur and Abdul have taken an amount of Rs. 4lakhs from him saying that they will start coal business along with him.

Sangachan alleged that after taking the money they have not contacted him again and therefore, he lodged an FIR at Mangaldoi police station. It was when the police started investigation based on the FIR that the police have come to know about the fake currency making machine.

A case has been filed against the three persons under Section 646/2019, U/S 392 of the Indian Penal Code. The apprehended persons are now under the custody of Mangaldoi police.

Source: Pratidin Time

Fake CurrencyMangaldoi
