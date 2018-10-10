Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Police Barred From Entering Jaganath Temple

Police Barred From Entering Jaganath Temple
October 10
17:20 2018
NET Bureau

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took notice of the recent violence at Jagannath temple at Puri and said that no policeman should enter the temple premises with weapons and shoes.

On October 3, there was a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees. Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the temple.

At least 47 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, said the Odisha state government to the apex court. It also said that the situation has been brought under control. It further update the court saying that there was no violence inside the Jagannath temple and the office of temple administration was attacked and ransacked.

The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it, a temple official had said.

SOURCE: Zee News

