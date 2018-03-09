Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 09 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Police Case Against Mohammed Shami over Domestic Violence

Police Case Against Mohammed Shami over Domestic Violence
March 09
17:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A case was recorded against India pacer Mohammed Shami and four others after the cricketers wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint against him alleging domestic violence and extra-marital affairs, police said on Friday.

“On the basis of written letter of complaint of Hasin Jahan wife of Md. Shami, a case was recorded at Jadavpur police station on March 8 against Md Sami and four others,” a police official said.

Jahan had posted screenshots of Shami’s alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account. She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women.

Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and members of his family had even tried to kill her.

“Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 a.m. in the morning. They even wanted to kill me,” she alleged.

Shami, however, denied the allegations, saying it was an attempt to derail his cricket career. The cricketer hails from Uttar Pradesh and represents Bengal in domestic tournaments.

-IANS

Tags
Domestic ViolenceHasin JahanMohammed Shami
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.