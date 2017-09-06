Police Hunts for Senior Journalist Gauri Lankesh’s Killers

The Karnataka Police is on the hunt to trace and nab the killers of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead on Tuesday night at her residence in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

“The three special teams set up to crack the case are on the lookout for the suspected assailants. We are taking the movements of people and vehicles at check posts and inter-state borders,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) M.N. Anucheth said. “We have alerted our counterparts in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as well,” said Anucheth.

Kannada journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday night by unidentified men. She was 55. “She was shot dead from a close range at her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (in the suburbs) around 8 p.m. as she was entering the house,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar told reporters.

“A total of seven bullets were fired out of which four missed the target and hit the wall of the house. Three bullets had hit her — two in her chest area and one in the forehead,” he said. Her brother Indrajit Lankesh demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death.

“I don’t have any words to say. It is shocking that my sister, a journalist and activist, was targeted this way,” he told reporters. “There must be a CBI investigation into the death and there must be severe punishment for the killers,” he said.

The Commissioner meanwhile said that police have “extracted the footage from CCTVs around the house and will examine it closely”. “We will register a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and set up a special team to nab her killers,” a police official told IANS.

Lankesh was Editor of the weekly Kannada tabloid “Lankesh Patrika”. Karnataka’s new Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who rushed to the spot with the Police Commissioner, told reporters that the assailants probably fired seven rounds.

“Within minutes, seven rounds were fired at close range. She was attacked outside her residence. As she had not sought police protection, no security was provided to her,” Reddy said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the crime. “Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime,” he tweeted.A “Gauri was an advocate of secularism. She fought against injustice,” he told the media here.

“Police has formed three teams and begun investigations,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that he had directed police to nab the killers at the earliest.

Congress state unit chief G. Parameshwara called her death a “great loss to the community of independent journalism”. “Lost a dear friend, an accomplished journalist and a wonderful human being,” he said. A prominent Left thinker and a staunch critic of Hindutva politics, Lankesh was convicted last year in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Pralhad Joshi.

Her siblings Indrajit Lankesh and Kavitha Lankesh are both film-makers in the Kannada film industry. The manner in which Lankesh was shot dead was reminiscent of the way Kannada progressive thinker and researcher M.M. Kalburgi was shot dead in August 2015 at his residence in Dharwad in the state’s northwest region, about 400km from Bengaluru.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed her “alarm” over Lankesh’s killing and demanded justice. “Saddened at the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Most unfortunate. Very alarming. We want justice,” she tweeted.

Biotech firm Biocon’s Chairman and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted: “Shocking and blood curdling to hear about the murder of Gauri Lankesh. These monstrous criminals must be nailed n dealt with sternly”.

