Police protest, handling of incident irk Home Ministry

NET Bureau

Days after Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new headquarters for Delhi Police and praised its leadership and personnel for discipline and sacrifice, the force was plunged into an unprecedented crisis.

The home ministry, which controls functioning of the Delhi Police through its union territory division, has not yet reacted to the Tis Hazari clash or the protest by police personnel outside police headquarters.

Late Tuesday evening, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla briefed the Home Minister on the situation. Sources said the ministry is concerned about the way personnel protested against the top brass and the indiscipline it reflected on part of the force. They said the ministry was also unhappy with the way the leadership in Delhi Police handled the crisis.

Earlier in the day, Shah was busy with a high-level meeting on Kashmir where he took stock of the security situation in the Valley.

In terms of action on the Delhi Police front, sources said, the ministry has sought and received a report from the police top brass.

The report, sources said, was a factual account of what happened Saturday.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. A judicial enquiry has already been ordered. We should wait for its conclusions,” a senior home ministry official said.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was MoS Home in the 2014 NDA government, tweeted in support of Delhi Police Tuesday morning but deleted the tweet soon after. “Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don’t do it for thanks. Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t. What gets lost in the anti police rhetoric is the family left at home while the policeman serves,” he tweeted.

He later replaced it with a simple message above a video of a policeman being beaten up by lawyers: “Let’s not take law into our own hands.”

It is learnt that the minister realised that the union home ministry had not taken a stand on the issue publicly, so it would not be wise to exceed the brief.

Source: The Indian Express