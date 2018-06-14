Police Recovers Hidden Arms and Ammunition in East Garo Hills

Police on Wednesday recovered hidden arms and ammunition in East Garo Hills, the eight such case of recovery of hidden arms in the district in the past three months, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip off, the police recovered the hidden arms and ammunition from Dorenkigre village, the officer said.

The Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) used to be active in the area, police said.

The arms and explosives recovered were two 2 inch mortars, two RPG with cover, one mortar shell, one RPG launcher, one AK rifle, one HK 5.56 mm assault rifle, one land mine detonator cap, 12 pistol magazines, 153 ammunition of 5.56 mm, 55 remote bomb circuits, 94 ammunition of 7.62 mm, 11 bomb remote controls, one walkie talkie and 13 electronic detonators.

“We suspect one of the guns was taken away in an ambush from the police, though we are yet to ascertain which one. Though we have earlier recovered RPGs, this is the first time we have recovered RPG mortars,” said superintendent of police, Ringrang TG Momin.

