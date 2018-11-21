Police Release Photos of Two JeM Terrorists Suspected in Delhi

NET Bureau

The Delhi Police released an advisory bearing the photographs of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists who are likely to be present in the national capital, NDTV reported on Wednesday, 21 November.

The police department issued the advisory after being informed by the intelligence agency, and asked public to remain alert and inform them regarding any suspicious activity.

“Anybody who spots them is requested to call the Paharganj police station on 011-23520787 or 011-2352474,” the advisory reportedly read along with the photo.

Advisory issued by Delhi Police. The advisory came hours after Delhi Police arrested a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative, who was earlier associated with the Peoples Democratic Party, on Tuesday for allegedly killing a sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said.

The man, identified as Ansar Ul Haqe, a resident of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill the sub-inspector with his girlfriend after finding out that she knew the policeman, they added.

Four days earlier, the Punjab Police was put on high alert following a note issued by Counter Intelligence wing , which reportedly said “a group of six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are reportedly in Punjab, possibly in Ferozepur area and are planning to move towards Delhi from Punjab side”.

Source: The Quint