Police seize 24 kg of Opium Worth Rs 26 Lakhs

Churachandpur district police seized 24 kg of opium (Kani) from Thingkangphai area of Churachandpur district in Manipur at around 10:00 am on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a police team checked a vehicle plying from Singat to Lamka town and on suspicion brought the driver to Churachandpur police station and found the consignment of opium. After identification, SP of Churachandpur, K. Kabib made a media briefing saying that a man who has been identified as L. Khaipu Ngaihte, 32, son of Kaihenthang of Hiangtam Khunou, Singngat sub-division, has been arrested with opium. The seized opium is estimated to be worth Rs. 26 lakh, he added.

He further said that one Vivo mobile handset, one foreign motorcycle (Kenbo-Canda 125 cc), on EPIC card bearing number GMD0156390, wallet with Rs. 670 and a packet of Topaz blade were recovered from the arrested person.

An FIR was registered and investigation is going on.

