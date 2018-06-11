Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Police Use Force to Disperse Lynching Protesters in Assam

Police Use Force to Disperse Lynching Protesters in Assam
June 11
10:53 2018
Police lathicharged a group of youths in Guwahati on Sunday evening after stone-pelting during a candlelight procession to protest the lynching of two youths in Karbi Anglong district.

Police said that hundreds of youths had gathered near the Guwahati Commerce College in Chandmari area of Guwahati in the afternoon to participate in the protest.

The protesters shouted slogans like “we want justice” and were trying to proceed towards the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati to protest the lynching of Nilotpal Das and Avijit Nath at Dokmoka on Friday night.

“The youths were protesting peacefully since 4 p.m. but the situation took an ugly turn around 7 p.m. when some miscreants pelted police with stones,” said a police official, adding that police then baton-charged the protesters.

The youths had gathered after appeals were posted on the social media regarding the proposed protest.

-IANS

