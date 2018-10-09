Policeman From Manipur Awarded For Photography

NET Bureau

Moirangthem Ajoy, who has been serving as a Rifleman at 2nd Manipur Rifle under Commandant P Manjit Singh (MPS), known for his courage in protecting the common people of Moreh town in mid 2000s as Nepali, was honoured with the ‘Best Photographer Award’ of the year by New Delhi-based organisation named AR Foundation .

Ajoy was awarded the prestigious award in recognition to his contribution to the issues and aspects pertaining and relating to Humanity. The award was presented on Sunday during mega event at Green Peace Foundation, New Delhi .

“I am upset to see the ways in which people destroy nature. I am often driven in deep pain seeing old ladies struggling for survival, young children deprived of their rights and homeless searching to hide from the summer heat and the stormy rains”, Ajoy said to Imphal Times after receiving the award.

Photography is his passion and he enjoys capturing the beauty of nature. He waited at foothills for hours waiting to capture the sun rising from in between the hills and spend many evenings to capture shot of the sun dipping in Loktak Lake.

“More I went out to capture the beauty of my state, the more I began noticing women of my mother’s age struggling for survival and children of my children’s age getting spoiled,” Ajoy further said.

SOURCE: Epao Net