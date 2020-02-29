Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 29 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Policemen should not be routinely posted in home PS: B D Mishra

Policemen should not be routinely posted in home PS: B D Mishra
February 29
11:31 2020
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Friday said police personnel should not be posted in their home police stations as a matter of routine.

During a meeting with Home Minister Bamang Felix at Raj Bhawan here, Mishra said police personnel should be properly trained, empowered and motivated to ensure a safe and peaceful state, a Raj Bhawan statement said.

“Posting of police personnel within their home police stations should a rare situation and not a matter of routine or rotation,” the governor said, without elaborating.

Mishra and Felix also discussed law and order, police force restructuring, inter-state and other security-related matters.

He also advised the home minister to take immediate measures to strengthen the police intelligence network.

Earlier, Felix briefed the governor on the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Source: Business Standard

