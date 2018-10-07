Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 07 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Political Circumstances Six Months Ago Made Me CM: Conrad Sangma

Political Circumstances Six Months Ago Made Me CM: Conrad Sangma
October 07
12:20 2018
NET Bureau

While speaking to Rajdeep Sardesai at the India Today Conclave East 2018 on Saturday, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma revealed that the then prevailing political situation in Meghalaya was responsible for him becoming the chief minister of the state.

At the session ‘Building Bridges – Plugging into the Network’, Conrad Sangma was asked how he landed up becoming the chief minister of Meghalaya even if the state has a matrilineal society and his sister Agatha Sangma was already in politics for a long time. Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker the late PA Sangma, said his candidature was decided by the coalition partners.

He said even though Agatha Sangma was an MLA and he was a Lok Sabha MP when results for the Meghalaya assembly election were declared this March, the coalition partners decided in his favour.

“I became the CM because of the political situation six months back,” he said.

SOURCE- India Today

Conrad SangmaIndia Today Conclave 2018Meghalaya Chief Minister
