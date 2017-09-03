Political Parties Welcome FIR Against Ibobi Singh, Others

A day after an FIR was lodged against former Chief Minister of Manipur O Ibobi Singh, three former Chief Secretaries of the State and two others in connection with the “misappropriation” of Rs 185.79 crores Manipur Development Society (MDS), the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and two other political parties ‘welcomed’ the step taken by the State Government.

MPCC spokesperson K. Ranjit on Saturday told the media in Imphal that the Congress party welcomed such move which “intends to find out the truth” and added that his party will support the fight against corruption. Ranjit however said that unless the matter is proven no one should be tagged as corrupt or ‘wrong doer’. “Let the investigation continue without hindrances,” he urged while stating that “no one is above law”.

CPI, Manipur State unit also welcomed the move taken up by the Manipur government on the probe of MDS ‘misappropriation’ issue. CPI, Manipur State unit demanded fitting action against those people involved in the misappropriation of funds.

Manipur People’s Party (MPP) also welcomed the move of the Manipur Government in connection with the MDS fund misappropriation issue. MPP president O Jogindro told the media that his party ‘appreciated’ the BJP government for taking up such move against corruption.

The MPP leader demanded appropriate punishment for those people involved in the scam. He also urged the Biren Singh government to probe many other financial irregularities in the State.

on Friday night Manipur police had lodged the FIR against former Chief Minister of Manipur O Ibobi Singh, three former Chief Secretaries of Manipur–PC Lawmkunga, DS Poonia, O Nabakishore—-and two others in connection with the ‘misappropriation, misuse and mismanagement’ of government funds by Manipur Development Society (MDS).

The FIR was lodged at 7 pm on September 1 in Imphal Police Station. The total liability to MDS is Rs. 185.79 crores. The other two are Y Ningthem, former Project Director of MDS, and S Ranjit Singh, Administrative Officer of MDS. Former Chief Secretaries DS Poonia and PC Lawmkunga are now retired while O Nabakishore is Director of State Academy of Training.

The six people have been charged under Section 420/460/120-B of IPC and Section 13 (2) of Personal Libailities Act 1998. The FIR charged the six with cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.

It can be noted here that O Ibobi Singh, the then Chief Minister of Manipur was the Chairman of MDS in parts of 2013-2014. PC Lawmkunga, the then Chief Secretary was the Chairman of MDS in parts of 2014 and 2015. O Nabakishore, the then Chief Secretary was the Chairman of MDS from October 1, 2015 to July 6, 2017. DS Poonia, another former Chief Secretary was the Chairman of MDS sometime in 2010.

-Newmai News Network