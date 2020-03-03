Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 03 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Poll affidavit case: SC dismisses plea of Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of 2019 verdict

Poll affidavit case: SC dismisses plea of Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of 2019 verdict
March 03
14:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a setback to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court dismissed his plea seeking review of its 2019 verdict asking him to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that there is no ground to review the last year’s verdict.
“We find no ground to interfere in the review petitions. The same are dismissed,” said the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

The order was passed on February 18 but it was uploaded on the apex court website today.

Source: Times Of India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.