Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 16 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Poll Candidates Must Disclose Source of Income: Supreme Court

Poll Candidates Must Disclose Source of Income: Supreme Court
February 16
13:50 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that all candidates contesting elections must disclose their “sources” of income, including those of their spouse and dependent children.

In a landmark judgement, a bench headed by Justice J. Chelameswar said the candidate has to disclose his, his wife’s and dependent children’s source of income when they file nomination for elections.

The court verdict came on a petition filed by NGO, Lok Prahari, which has sought the inclusion of a column in the nomination form seeking details of income sources.

The petitioner has claimed that the candidates, while filing their nomination papers were disclosing their assets, assets of their spouse, children and other dependents, but they were not revealing the sources of income.

As per the law, at present a candidate is required to disclose details of assets and liabilities for themselves, spouse and three dependents while filing nomination paper but not their source of income.

Earlier, during the hearing of the case the apex court had criticised the government for not investigating the huge increase in assets, by up to 500 per cent, of politicians from what they show at the time of nomination.

The Election Commission had also told the top court in January that it must be made mandatory for the candidates to disclose their sources of income along with that of their spouse and dependents at the time of filing nomination to bring transparency in the election process.

-IANS

Tags
Poll CandidatesPoll Candidates incomesupreme court
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.