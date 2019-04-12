Poll Turnout 78 Percent in Nagaland

NET Bureau

Around 78 percent electorate cast their votes in 2,227 polling stations across Nagaland till voting was completed at 4 pm. However, an official report from the State Chief Electoral Officer’s office was awaited.

The voting was held peacefully for the lone Lok Sabha seat and by election to Aonglenden Assembly constituency in Mokokchung district without any untoward incident reported from any part of the State.

In polling station 4 in Dimapur, booth number 4 was reportedly closed for more than one hour from around 12 noon as the polling officials took a break for lunch. The poll percentage in Dimapur district was 72.65.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has alleged that Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton violated all election norms at polling station number 31 at Riphyim Old-III under Tyui Assembly constituency in Wokha district during the polling day for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the State on Thursday.

NPCC, in a release, said Patton was first seen wearing BJP’s scarf, which is illegal, on the polling day and then he was caught on camera entering the polling station with seven to eight voter slips and proceeding to vote.

“Such disregard and blatant violation of election rules by the Home Minister has brought disrepute to the office he holds,” the release said.

Condemning what it called “irresponsible” and “blatant act”, the NPCC said it had apprised the State Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha to take cognisance of the “shameful act” perpetrated by none other than the Deputy CM, who also holds the Home portfolio.

It hoped that the Election Commission will maintain its constitutional sanctity by taking due action against the Home Minister so that the elected leaders do not create future precedence by abusing their position and making a mockery of the entire democratic process.

Source: The Assam Tribune