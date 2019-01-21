Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 21 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Polling For 3 Autonomous Council: Mishing, Sonowal-Kachari, Rabha Autonomous Council Begins on Monday

Polling For 3 Autonomous Council: Mishing, Sonowal-Kachari, Rabha Autonomous Council Begins on Monday
January 21
15:54 2019
NET Bureau

Polling to the Rabha Hasong, Mishing and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Councils election has started this morning to elect their respective members for the second time.

The polling has started at  7:00 hours and shall end at  1500 hours. So far it has been peaceful and spontaneous. In all the Councils, the BJP has strategic local partners and is expected to do well.

In the Mishing council, the BJP has Gan Sakti as a partner while in the Rabha Autonomous Council, they have the  All Rabha Students Union (ARSU). The AGP and Congress are also in the fray but unlikely to make much difference.

All of them have 36 member councils. In the Rabha Autonomous councils, there are 20 constituencies in Goalpara district and 16 constituencies in Kamrup district. These councils are not contagious and are mostly satellite councils, which means constituencies are scattered. Like Mishing Autonomous Councils has constituencies at Gohpur and Bokhakat too besides the main area of Dhemaji.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

