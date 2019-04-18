Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 18 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Polling Officer Dies on Duty in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Polling Officer Dies on Duty in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker
April 18
11:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A teacher, who was on election duty at a polling booth in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, died of a heart attack on Thursday, 18, April.

The deceased, Tukalu Ram Nareti, an assistant teacher in a government school, was deputed as the polling officer at Kamta booth (No 186) in Antagarh area of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway, the official from the local administration said.

Nareti complained of chest pain around 6 am and fell unconscious at the polling station. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent for postmortem, he said. Another officer was deployed at the polling booth in place of Nareti, he added.

The state recorded 7.75 percent voter turnout till 9 am, on Thursday.

A total of 95 seats across 12 states and one Union territory are voting in the second phase of polls.

Source: The Quint

Tags
Heart AttackPolling Officer Dies
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.