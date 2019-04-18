Polling Officer Dies on Duty in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

NET Bureau

A teacher, who was on election duty at a polling booth in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, died of a heart attack on Thursday, 18, April.

The deceased, Tukalu Ram Nareti, an assistant teacher in a government school, was deputed as the polling officer at Kamta booth (No 186) in Antagarh area of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway, the official from the local administration said.

Nareti complained of chest pain around 6 am and fell unconscious at the polling station. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent for postmortem, he said. Another officer was deployed at the polling booth in place of Nareti, he added.

The state recorded 7.75 percent voter turnout till 9 am, on Thursday.

A total of 95 seats across 12 states and one Union territory are voting in the second phase of polls.

