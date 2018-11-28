Ponung Doming Beocmes First Army Major From Arunachal Pradesh

NET Bureau

Ponung Doming created history of sorts by becoming the first Army Major from Arunachal Pradesh.

Born to Olom Doming and Jimmi Dai Doming of Pasighat, Maj Doming pursued her studies from the Government Daying Ering Higher Secondary School and the IGJ Government Higher Secondary School, both in Pasighat. She was the topper among tribal students in Class XII.

Maj Doming, who did her civil engineering from the Walchand College of Engineering in Maharashtra, was commissioned into the Indian Army as a lieutenant in 2008. Four and half years later, she was promoted to the rank of major.

She had served in the United Nations Peace Keeping Force mission in April 2014 at the Democratic Republic of Congo. She said as a schoolgirl, she had never dreamt of serving the Indian Army.

