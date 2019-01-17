Popular Adi Film ‘Aying Apong’ Actor Elia Libang No More

NET Bureau

The one of the most popular and much loved Adi Film “Aying Apong” actor Elia Libang passed away on Wednesday at Roing Hospital while going through a medical treatment after meeting with a bike accident last month.

Elia Libang, S/o Lolom Libang of Jia village under Roing circle in Lower Dibang Valley was one of the finest actors and artist whose untimely demise is a great lost only for my film, but for the whole of Adi community, said Aying Apong film Producer-Director, Darbom Tayeng. “I am immensely shocked by his untimely death and prays for his eternal peace and at the same time also prays to almighty to give enough strength to wife, 5-year-old son and other family members”, added Tayeng.

As per sources close to late Elia Libang, he met with a bike accident during last December where he was initially reported to be not that serious. However, while undergoing treatment at Dibrugarh his health deteriorated and remained in coma for around a month before finally breathing his last at Roing medical this morning.

Late Elia Libang had played a lead role in the one of the most modern day popular Adi film “Aying Apong” where ill effects of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were shown well where Ramgii (role of Libang) lost his wife due to his too much-getting involvement into alcohol which led to negligence and carelessness toward wife and daughter. Late Elia Libang was 32 years old and he left behind his wife, a five-year-old son and other family members.

Meanwhile, elder brother of late Elia Libang, Shri Batong Libang has appealed all the youths to avoid drink while driving and advised for wearing helmet mandatory as drunk driving mostly leads to an accident and without helmet causes fatal injuries to head.