Portal for Online Sale of Steel Products in Northeast

A dedicated portal for online sale of steel products in the north-eastern region was launched by Union Minister Birender Singh on Thursday, the steel ministry said.

“Birender Singh today launched a dedicated e-portal for online sales of steel products by RINL through MSTC Metal Mandi, in north eastern region of the country,” the ministry said in a statement. Singh said that the e-portal is an excellent example of synergy between ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’ missions initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In February this year, when we set up a coordination committee for pooling of resources between PSUs, we had potential for projects like this in mind. I am happy that this project is being started and it should serve as an example for more such innovative and out-of-the-box projects,” Singh said.

The ministry had organised first regional conference for enhancing steel consumption in North-East. The region is being given top priority by the government and lot of new projects are being started and executed there, he said.

“Our steel companies must tap this market and serve their steel needs. Let us try to find out more such areas where our PSUs can work together for achieving economies of scale, reaching new markets and sharing of best practices,” he added.

The portal provides information regarding the different products available, their specifications, pricing, etc. Delivery at the doorstep is one of the attractive features of this initiative.

