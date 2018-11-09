Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 09 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Portals of Kedarnath temple to close today

Portals of Kedarnath temple to close today
November 09
11:31 2018
NET Bureau

Portals of holy shrine Kedarnath temple have been closed on Friday for the winter season. The temple closes right after Diwali and its deity is brought to Ukhimath where its worship continues for next six months of winter.

The Kedarnath Temple opens every year in the month of April-May for the devotees and closes in winter around the third week of November.

Thus, the temple is shut down for six months every year during which prayers to deity of Lord Shiva continues at Onkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

