Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 08 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Portfolios Allocated to Meghalaya Ministers

Portfolios Allocated to Meghalaya Ministers
March 08
17:35 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has distributed portfolios to 11 ministers of the NPP led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, a senior official said on Thursday.

Sangma kept finance, planning, and personnel, and some other departments to himself, besides those not alloted to others.
“The cabinet had sent the list of portfolios to Raj Bhavan and Governor Ganga Prasad approved it,” the senior official told PTI.

Former Congress leaders who deserted the party ahead of the February 27 elections were rewarded. Of them, Prestone Tynsong got roads, parliamentary affairs and labour, while Sniawbhalang Dhar was given transport, industries and community and rural development.

Comingone Ymbon was awarded with buildings, government administration department and fisheries, the official said. National People’s Party (NPP) MLA James K Sangma was given home, food and civil supplies and district council affairs.

BJP’s A L Hek was given health, arts and culture and Information and Public Relation, while UDP ministers Metbah Lyngdoh, Lahkmen Rymbui and Kyrmen Shylla were given tourism, border area development and social welfare respectively.

Peoples Democratic Front ministers Banteidor Lyngdoh got agriculture, sports and youth affairs while his party colleague Hamlet Dohling was given urban affairs and information technology.

Hills State People’s Democratic Party minister Samlin Lyngdoh was given public health engineering and secretariat administration, the official said. With a 60-member Assembly, Meghalaya can have 12 ministers including the chief minister.

-PTI

Tags
Meghalaya Ministers
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.