Portrait of an Artist

November Issue, Art

Maumita Mazumdar catches up with painter Sanjeev Sharma and digs in deeper into the life of the artist to know more about his works and life.

First Words

Sanjeev Sharma is an ace artist in imprinting the human emotions by the stroke of his brush. The hues of his success are reflecting brighter with every achievement of his. Sharma’s “Elderly man” was the winning artwork at the Global Watercolour Summit 2018, Shillong. There were more than 600 artworks, out of which Sharma’s work received the “Metropolis-Best of the Show Award”. Following is an excerpt from the interview in Sharma’s own words

The Beginning

I was only 12 years old when I started. It has been a long way since then, beginning from traditional miniatures to watercolour.

Formal Training

I started practising watercolour out of the passion I have always loved this art form, but I have no formal training in this field. I have a diploma in fine arts from Rajasthan School of arts though. I am experimenting with watercolour portrait techniques for decades now but since last five year, I have become more passionate about it. My colours are my life.

Inclination Towards Portraits

All of it came from my profession; I took up portrait painting as my profession. Also as I recall, years ago during my college days when I saw watercolour portraits of a few great artists and it instigated in me a desire to do something great in this field. I know the journey would not be very easy, I have to go a long way before I could reach that position I have dreamt of. But I am trying to deliver my best.

Difference Between Portraits and Other Genres

I think experts and critics are in a better position to say this. All I can say is, I try to make my portraits expressive. But I have tried to compare the different genres.

On the “Elderly Man”

It is a portrait from a movie click. It was just a small effort to paint a face full of emotions. Adding emotions to the still face clicked from the screen was difficult but I am happy I could achieve something. But I am still waiting for my masterpiece. As far as the award is concerned I am happy; my work has been recognized. It is a huge motivation for me to do better in future

About the World Watercolour Summit

It is a big platform. Sharing work and words of inspiration from fellow artists create a big sense of confidence. Today I am experimenting with colours because of these platforms. Thanks to all those who create such platforms for artists like us and allowed us to showcase our dedication and passion.

Future Plans

I want to go for my solo exhibitions. Apart from this, I want to continue my journey with something new at the same time which is different from what I have done so far.

Few words for aspiring artist

Passion, dedication, experimentation are the three main ingredients to find a place for yourself in this field which contrary to belief is full of scope.

On Shillong/Northeast Visit

I have visited northeast once not Shillong but I was in Dimapur. I was in Nagaland earlier this month in March 2018 for a camp by Sanskar Bharti and Northeast Zone Cultural Centre. I loved being there it is a beautiful state. I cannot forget this place as for how the day stars so early I loved the sunrises there.

AWARDS

State Award by Rajasthan Lalit Kala Academy Jaipur (1991, 2017)

State Award (Student) Rajasthan Lalit Kala Academy Jaipur -1989 and 1990.

Awarded Scholarships by Rajasthan Lalit Kala Academy Jaipur (1990-91-92)

Awarded in Kala Mela 2000 Jaipur by Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi.(2000)

Gayatri Kaladhar Shiromani Samman, 2017 by Gayatri Sahitya Sansthan, Dehli

Awarded the first position in watercolour by Art Fiesta Jaipur 2017

Awarded in 20th Kala Mela 2018 Jaipur by Rajasthan Lalit Kala Academy,

Global Water Colour Summit 2018

The Global Watercolour Summit 2018 is a first of its kind held in Northeast. The event is a part of Metropolis Urban Winter Festival, Shillong 2018. An ambitious project undertaken by the joint collaboration of the International Watercolour Society (India), Watercolour Society of India and Metropolis Asia, the event was organized to promote watercolour as a medium of art. The event was intended to cater to a host of young artists and art connoisseurs and enthusiasts of the region and the country as a whole.