POSOCO Carry Out Programme Promoting Cleanliness

NET Bureau, Kuwoli Hazarika

The Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’- launched by the Central government to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary- organised a day long programme on September 15 last, which witnessed the participation of members from every regional load dispatch centres of POSOCO. The participating members were assigned to complete several tasks, which were primarily related to cleanliness and hygiene. The drive was aptly supported by a number of Shillong denizens as well and citizens in numbers were seen taking part in the cleanliness activities carried out by the members.

Responsibilities taken up by the North-East Regional Load Dispatch Centre (NERLDC), Shillong, were – cleaning streets, lanes and back alleys through awareness drives, waste collection drives in households and common or shared spaces, street play related to cleanliness and sanitation, rally with school students to generate awareness about sanitation, wall paintings to promote cleanliness along with few other activities.



The organisation also distributed hygiene kits to several households in the locality. People were encouraged to use separate dustbins for biodegradable as well as non- biodegradable wastes.

It may be mentioned here that as far as cleanliness is concerned, Meghalaya mostly adheres to strict rules and maintains the city clean. However, these types of campaigns are important to keep reminding people of their duties towards the environment and the place where they live.



Most of the NERLDC’s tasks were carried out at Lapalang, Nongrah and Rynjah- three newly developing localities of Shillong.These areas were chosen over others by the NERLDC because these areas have seen the growth of population only in the past few months and with the majority of the population being business-oriented; hence a number of people are engaged with some business or the other.

Every employee of the organisation gave his/her whole-hearted effort to make this Government of India initiativea grand success. All the activities were highly appreciated by the local people and also saw huge crowd turn-outs.

Organising such campaigns at regular intervals is essential, mainlyto keep reminding the people aboutGandhiji’sdream of a ‘Clean &Green India.One must ensure that these activities don’t die out within a week or so and that people follow itjust for a day. It must make way into the hearts of the people and that activities like these must stay on forever so that every individual follow cleanliness on a day-to-day basis. We must remember that just like charity, cleanliness and hygienemust also begin at home!