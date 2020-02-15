Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 15 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Post pest control, retired banker couple suffocate to death at Pune home

Post pest control, retired banker couple suffocate to death at Pune home
February 15
12:23 2020
NET Bureau

A man and his wife choked to death, at Bibvewadi society after they faced severe breathing difficulties due to pesticides sprayed at their residence on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Aparna Majali (54) and her husband Avinash (64), were residents of Ganesh Vihar Society, Bibvewadi, and were retired bankers, said police.

Investigators said that the flat had been sprayed with disinfectants by a pest control service on the morning of February 11.

The couple had gone to the residence of their relatives and returned to their flat in the evening.

Little did they realise that the harmful gases were still in the air as the windows were closed and there was no room for air circulation.

Affected by the toxic gases, Avinash collapsed on the ground and could hardly breathe while his wife developed serious respiratory complications.

Their daughter came at around 7 pm and was shocked to see her parents in serious conditions and raised an alarm for help. The neighbours immediately rushed them to the nearby Chintamani Hospital from where they were taken to the critical care unit of the super-speciality Sahyadri Hospital, which was about 45 minutes away. They were, however, proclaimed dead on arrival.

Assistant police inspector (API) RS Usgaonkar, the investigating officer in the case said that the coupe did not take the necessary precautions which led to the tragedy. “The deceased couple were retired bankers and were staying in the flat on rental basis. We could not gather many details as the family members were shocked. We will record their statement in couple of days. The flat is currently locked for further investigations,” he said.

The neighbours described the couple as gentle and reserved.

Sushil Pendharkar, a society resident said, “The couple rented out a flat in the building six months ago. They lived a peaceful, retired life. We would see them in the mornings and evenings when they stepped out for their walks. The couple was reserved, yet cheerful whenever they spoke to the other residents of the society.”

Source: Hindustantimes

