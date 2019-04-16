Post poll violence hits Manipur’s Kpi, Gorkha people assaults for voting BJP

NET Bureau, Kaybie Chongloi

Barely after three days of the II-Outer Manipur PC had polling on April 11, an ugly post-poll violence was reported in Kangpokpi District yesterday night when groups of people from Thonglang Atongba and Thonglang Akutpa, a Naga dominated villages allegedly attacked villagers of Poudel Basti in Irang Part-I at around 7:30 pm allegedly for supporting and voting BJP in the recently concluded 17th Lok Sabha Election, 2019.

Poudel Basti is located 16 Km. away from Kangpokpi District Headquarters with more than 250 households comprising of more than 1500 electorates who vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha Election, 2019.

In the alleged attacked, three people sustained injury while two of them escaped and the other one abducted by the attackers was later rescued by a combined team of Kangpokpi Police and Assam Rifles from 12 Miles the same evening.

Two of the post poll violence victims were brought to Kangpokpi DHQs this morning and admitted at District Hospital. They are identified as Raj Kumar Sunal (33), s/o (L) Lal Bahadur Sunal of Haspukhri Irang Part-II who stayed in his temporary residence at Poudel Basti in Irang Part-I and Romesh Tamang (35), s/o Sriman Tamang of Poudel Basti while the other one was Man Bahadur Sunal (48), s/o (L) Dhan Bahadur of the same village.

Raj Kumar Sunal, who sustained injury in his left abdomen, said that yesterday being Baishaki (New Year) I was inviting my sister for dinner. When I returned back after dropping my sister some unknown 7/8 persons suddenly caught me on the road and start beating without any reason. I ran away from them to report the matter to the village authority since I am new in the village. However, they caught me again and put gun on my forehead and warned me not shout or else they will blast off my head.

“Saying that I vote for the BJP, they brutally assaulted me without hearing my plea”, Sunal said while adding that despite of telling them the truth that I do not even have a voter card to cast my vote since it has been cancelled some years back and I am yet to apply for the same they continued assaulting me and brought me upto 12 Miles where they tie my hands and leg and threatened me to killed along with few others.

Another victim, Romesh Tamang said, “They don’t give me any reason but the assailants assaulted me using their hands, legs and stick and even break my head during the assaulted but I managed to escape from their clutch and hideaway”.

Poudel Basti Authority Secretary, Raju Gewali wife Punam Gewali said that some people known and unknown came to our residence and asked my mother in-law for water but when they enter inside the house they asked me the whereabouts of my husband and started looking every nook and corners of the house even over the ceiling and below the bed.

“Checking and frisking all the Almirah inside the house, the assailants asked me to bring out all the money you which they wrongfully alleged my husband to have received from the BJP”, narrated Punam Gewali while adding that they even warn me to blown off my house with bomb and took away my children if I don’t bring them my husband.

Gyan Bahadur Tamang (45), s/o Laxman Tamang, Chairman, Poudel Basti said that another group led by Thonglang Atongba Village Secretary went to my house and inquired my wife my whereabouts while asking her to come outside and meet their Sir if I was not at home.

Those groups of people from the neighbouring Thonglang Atongba and Thonglang Akutpa were with a motive of attempt to murdering the village Chairman and Secretary of Poudel Basti. When they don’t find them, they assaulted whosoever they meet in the village alleged Raju Gewali.

He continue that when we returned back from Baishaki celebration we saw at Thonglang just a stone throw from the Assam Rifles Check Post, one NSCN-IM leader of the local having a meeting with around 60/70 people while adding that having suspicion of the meeting we stay away from the village that is why we are saved.

He also said that during polling day on April 11, around 50/60 people from Thonglang Atongba and Thonglang Akutpa forcefully entered the two Polling Stations bearing No. 50/7 and 50/8 in Poudel Basti where they have not even a single vote.

He further alleged that they even entered the polling booth and press the EVM button when women voter are about to cast their votes while confronting with the local people right under the nose of the polling security and personnel who remained a mute spectators while adding that despite of complaint to the Presiding Officer he remained silent and no action was initiated.

Meanwhile, All Manipur Gorkha Students’ Union (AMGSU) strongly condemned the post-poll violence incident while terming it as an ‘attempt to murder of innocent Gorkha community’ while adding that it is not the first time that innocent Irang Gorkha people are being physical harassed, mentally torture and life attempt by the Naga community of Thonglang village stating that yesterday incident had already crossed the limits of tolerance.

It also said that Gorkha community respect Nagas brothers and treated them as responsible neighbors as we have been living peacefully for generations and the Gorkha community wants same treatment and relationship on the part of the Nagas brethrens in the future.

For any sort of misunderstanding we can settle the matters peacefully through negotiation rather than using violence and AMGSU expected peaceful and long lasting solutions from the Naga villages of Irang areas, it further said while cautioning that AMGSU will not remains silent if such incidents occurred in the near future.

The Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) Sadar Hills also vehemently condemned the alleged post-poll violence at Poudel Basti yesterday night while stating that we would prefer within Kangpokpi District such form of violence for whatever reason do not occurred.

KSO Sadar Hills President, Thangminlen Kipgen said that in connection with the post-poll violence upon the innocent villagers of Poudel Basti, we strongly urged the District Administration, the District Police and other concerned authority to arrest those assailants sooner than later as it has been reported that their face, names and address are known.

Therefore, strict and timely action should be initiated to avoid such untoward incident in future otherwise the student body will be force to take other steps so that our unheard voices will be heard, he added.

Meanwhile, Manipur Gorkha Welfare Union also separately condemned the incident terming the act as dominating policy on the part of the Thonglang people.

Hari Prasad Nepal, Working President of MGWU said that the attacked was carried out yesterday evening at around 7:30 pm by more than 40/50 peoples from neighbouring villages viz. Thonglang Atongba and Thonglang Akutpa in different groups led by one Ch. Joseph who is the Secretary of Thonglang Atongba.

He said that the Manipur Gorkha Welfare Union is deeply disappointed and strongly condemned the incident as it is not the first of its kind but a dominating policy in which such incident has occurred frequently and as a result of the latest incident yesterday women and children in the village are in an apprehension condition and unable to sleep at night.

The Union demands the state Government to book those culprits at the earliest and initiate appropriate action as per the law of the land and most importantly urges the state Government to ensure the safety of life and properties of Poudel Basti by deploying adequate security without any further delay.

The local MDC of Irang Part-I and Irang Part-II also immediately rush to the injured victims and help them during their grievances.