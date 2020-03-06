Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 06 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Power supply to remain shut down in Nagaland's Southern Angami for 2 days

Power supply to remain shut down in Nagaland’s Southern Angami for 2 days
March 06
12:49 2020
NET Web Desk

There will be a black out in Nagaland due to some construction work being carried out in the state, the state electricity department informed the public on Thursday.

In press release it has been stated that there will be no supply of electricity on 6th and 7th March, 2020 from 10 am to 4 pm. The affected areas of the power supply are the Southern Angami region and its surrounding areas.

The shutdown of power supply is due to the construction work of 400 kv D/C (Twin) Transmission Line from Imphal (Manipur) to New Mariani (Assam) via New Kohima Nagaland project for the “North Eastern Region strengthening Scheme (NERSS-VI)”.

Asking the consumers to bear the inconvenience, the department requested the public to extend cooperation during the shutdown period.

