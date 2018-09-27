Powered by Google

‘GOOGLE’ has become synonymous to “looking for meaning” or ‘‘get the answer”. A collaborative work two students from Stanford University, Larry Page and Sergey Brin who call each other “obnoxious” started working on an algorithm which would in future make searching on internet even easier than imagined. Thus two obnoxious people came up with a breakthrough idea which changed the entire internet atmosphere. The algorithm initially known as “BackRub” aimed at linking the search with more authoritative pages.

The domain name google.com was registered in 1997; the company was officially incorporated only until the following year on September 4, 1998. Though the company celebrates its birthday on September 27th every year, and this year it completes its two decades of its existence.

Page and Brin, had a very modest starting of the giant kingdom which they have established at the present day dominating the lives of people on a daily basis. Started in the Menlo Park garage of their friend Susan Wojeicki, the company has its office around the world, hiring engineers from every corner, with the geniuses working for what Google is most importantly known as ‘innovation’.

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 2017

Susan Wojeicki in the year 1999 joined as the first marketing manager of the company and went o to become the CEO of YouTube.

The most popular search engine, capable of answering almost every question, on almost any issue has become one essential part of the life of people. “Just google it” has become a very colloquial statement repeated frequently in a day, whenever something new or unknown pops up. Google as many experts has become a part of the human culture, and at most has become a culture in itself.

Google has grown to change the internet and it has to be highly acknowledged as how the internet has grown along with the company and advanced many folds ahead. Google has become a favorite friend of the individuals with its ability to solve queries, providing information, translating “I love you” in different languages to impress the special one. Its voice assistance has made it more likable as it allows the user to continue with just speaking his or her requirements.

The animated google doodle is another feature making it very unique and making the user feels how alive the search engine is. The creative doodling has also given many artists a platform to showcase their creativity.

It has created a combo of internet tools and platform, starting as a search engine to the Chrome web browser, from its Gmail service to Drive file storage. It also has captured the smartphone territory with android operating system. Also, the all familiar google play store has brought the users the various app on one platform easy to download.

YouTube was acquired in the year 2006 and 12 years hence it has become the most approached video platform. A YouTube channel on every topic and for varied purpose is available allowing individuals to grow and reach out many with a minimum investment. Video on how to solve a numerical, how to do best of makeup, how to play a musical instrument and a lot more all is brought under one umbrella and let people learn I ease.

Not to forget the google map this is working to show every lane and road to the user, a special favorite for those who prefer to travel alone, and hence are not in a fear to be stranded somewhere unknown.

Though criticized for being biased towards producing results of the search, google stands tall and only seems to grow. Also as is seen in most cases google does have to some extent handicapped the intellectuality of individuals who at times take help of google in most minuscule activities. Students are said to be the most affected among all as per a report. Subtracting these it has undoubtedly provided assistance in most positive manner.

Every year google celebrates its birthday with a unique theme, this year the theme is “popular searches in history” and has launched https://20years.withgoogle.com featuring the most searched topics since 1999.

Thus two decades of advancement has been accomplished, and with the set of innovation it is sure to go ahead on a probable never ending journey.