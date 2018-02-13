Powered by Modi’s Popularity, BJP Will Oust Left in Tripura: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, development and good governance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will oust the Left parties from power in the February 17 Tripura assembly polls.

“After the BJP comes to power in Tripura, there will be one ruling party in the state and at the Centre. It will ensure rapid development of the state. Besides, Modiji’s popularity, growth and good governance is the main thrust of the BJP in these polls,” he told the media in Agartala.

Adityanath, who has addressed four election rallies in northern Tripura since coming to the state on Monday, said if the CPI-M government could not even satisfy its own employees, how would it please the people.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who will address three more public meetings in southern Tripura during the day, said there are many central schemes for roads, houses, safe drinking water, health services, and public welfare, but the Left government of Manik Sarkar did not implement more than 115 such schemes.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has given higher salaries as per Seventh Pay Commission recommendations to its 14 lakh employees but the Tripura government has not been able to do so.”

Adityanath claimed that law and order in Uttar Pradesh had improved a lot in the last 10 months. “There is no riot, no curfew and 22 crore residents of the state are very happy with my government’s performance,” the BJP leader said.

Addressing an election rally in southern Tripura, he said the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist’s cadres had siphoned off Rs 1,500 crore meant for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme.

