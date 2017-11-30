Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 30 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Powerful Bomb Found Planted in Imphal Shop

Powerful Bomb Found Planted in Imphal Shop
November 30
17:19 2017
A powerful remote-controlled bomb was found planted in a shop in Khuyanthong area of Imphal city on Thursday. It was deftly handled by the bomb disposal squad, causing no harm to anybody.

The bomb was spotted on the 10th and last day of the 10-day “Sangai International Tourism Festival 2017″, which was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on November 21. Police have beefed up security in Imphal areas.

The shop is owned by Ajit Patni, who sells iron rods and other building material. Although Patni said he had not received any extortion letter from any insurgent group, the police suspect the bomb was planted as an extortion threat, so that he does not refuse to pay.

A bomb disposal personnel said the bomb was fixed in such a way that it would have exploded if attempts were made to defuse or remove it.

“It could have been set off through a remote control by some person hiding around.” After clearing all passers-by, the bomb disposal squad made a controlled explosion at the shop itself.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for planting the bomb. On Wednesday, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, said that as the law and order situation had improved, a large number of foreigners had come for the Sangai Festival.

-IANS

Bomb Sangai FestivalSangai Festival
