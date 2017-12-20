Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 20 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Pradyuman Murder Case: Juvenile to Be Treated as an Adult

December 20
14:16 2017
A 16-year-old school student arrested on charges of killing a Class 2 student at the Ryan International School here will be treated as a major, the CBI and lawyers said on Wednesday.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said the decision was taken by the Juvenile Justice Board. The Board can rule in heinous cases whether a “minor” should be treated as a “major”.

“The Board said he shall be treated as a major and not a minor,” Barun Thakur, father of the murdered boy Pradhuman Thakur, told IANS.

Thakur said the Board also transferred the case to the District and Sessions Court, which will start hearing it from December 22.

Pradhuman Thakur, 7, was found murdered in the school premises on September 8. On November 8, the CBI arrested the 16-year-old boy saying he committed the horrific crime as he wanted to delay upcoming exams.

IANS

Pradyuman ThakurRyan International
Related Articles

